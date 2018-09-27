Revealed: What caused training ground bust-up between Mourinho and Pogba

Someone has done the hard work and provided subtitles for the dramatic bust-up between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba at Manchester United’s training ground yesterday.

We now know that Mourinho was upset with Pogba because he believed that the Frenchman had made an Instagram post during United’s defeat to Derby.

It all came to a head at Carrington, as Pogba made his way onto the pitch with a spring in his step only to be stopped cold by Mourinho’s icy words:

The Mourinho/Pogba Fued subtitled. I did the best I could. pic.twitter.com/rgmSe5Kclz — #XhakaBall (@26W12D0L49UnBTN) September 26, 2018

Pogba tried to defend himself to Mourinho over the accusations, pointing towards Andreas Pereira and Luke Shaw who also featured in the short clip on Instagram.

The World Cup winner meant for the video to be posted earlier on in the match but it was uploaded in the aftermath of United’s defeat – which upset Mourinho.

This is the video Pogba shared during the game:

Mourinho eventually realised that Pogba had not meant to post it during the match, and instructed United press officer John Allen – who he had earlier called over – to apologise on his behalf.

All’s well that ends well? Unlikely. The tension between Pogba and his manager probably isn’t going away any time soon.

Pogba was stripped of the vice-captaincy following United’s draw with Wolves at the weekend and was rested for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash, watching on from the stands at Old Trafford.