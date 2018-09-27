Pickford inks new six-year deal with Toffees

Jordan Pickford has been rewarded for a fine first season at Goodison Park, with the Everton goalkeeper signing a new contract through to 2024.

The 24-year-old joined the Toffees in 2017 following Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League, and his form last term led to a starring role for England at the 2018 World Cup.

Despite the club’s struggles during the 2017/18 campaign, which saw them make two managerial changes, Pickford kept 10 clean sheets in the top flight and made 121 saves – the fourth-highest for that season.

The Black Cats youth product helped the Three Lions reach the semi-finals at the global showpiece in Russia, and he has credited the Merseyside outfit for his rise to becoming England’s first choice in goal.

“When I made the move last year I thought Everton would be a great club to come to and the right step in my career,” Pickford told evertontv.

“Getting the opportunity to become England’s No. 1 was down to being at Everton, I believe, and being able to put in solid performances week in and week out.

“Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and seeing how passionate and determined the fans are, it’s inspired me to perform week in and week out and it’s moved my career on, without question.

“I want to play as many games as I can for the club, that’s my goal now. Hopefully, I can continue to progress, become a better goalkeeper each and every day and keep that England No. 1 shirt as well. That’s another aim.

“This is a great club for me and, hopefully, we can get the success for the fans to earn the right to be a legend at Everton one day, each and every one of us.”