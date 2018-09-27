If getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby County wasn’t enough, there was more turmoil to follow at Manchester United on Wednesday after a frosty exchange between manager Jose Mourinho and French star Paul Pogba at the club’s Carrington training facility was caught on the camera.

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba are at it again. Following Manchester United’s penalty shootout defeat to a Frank Lampard-inspired Derby County, Mourinho all but confirmed widespread pre-match reports on Pogba no longer being the club’s ‘second captain’.

“The only truth is that I made the decision for him not to be the second captain any more, but there is no fallout, no problem,” Mourinho said. “I am the manager; I can make these decisions,” he commented.

While his last sentence was clearly meant to make a point, it was the sort of antithetic response that only Mourinho could come up with.

That seemed well and truly the end of the matter until footage emerged early on Wednesday of a frosty exchange between the pair, with Mourinho’s voice clearly audible, asking the French midfielder to ‘get out’ and more importantly, plunging their already frosty relationship to an all-time low.

While the Mourinho-Pogba squabble may continue for the considerable future, how the entire saga has played out raises an important question, are modern footballers living in a bubble?

Describing Mourinho in an interview January last year, former Chelsea captain John Terry gave a fascinating insight into his man-management.

“There was a couple of times I was injured, not available for a couple of games coming up,” said Terry. “Jose would come in, he wouldn’t even speak to me in the treatment room. He’d go around and speak to everybody, and walk out of the room and leave me. I swear, as captain of the football club, I was there thinking: ‘Why has he not spoken to me?’ I said to the physio: ‘I’m training tomorrow. I can’t have the manager not speaking to me.’ He knew exactly what he was doing,” the Chelsea legend noted.

“He knew how to press my buttons, but he also knew when to give me a cuddle, when to tell me I was the best, when to tell the press that me, Frank (Lampard), Didier (Drogba), Petr (Cech), Ashley (Cole) were the best players in the world. Were we the best in the world? Probably not. But he made you feel like you were.”

Pogba vient de poster ça sur Instagram. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7TrsVjBcF0 — Manchester United (@MUnitedFrance) September 25, 2018

Terry lucidly described in the above interview Mourinho’s best quality — his man management. How could the very same Mourinho, famed for the siege mentality – the us versus them perception he cultivates at his club, for ‘pressing all the right buttons’, be at loggerheads with his best player?

Which brings us back to the question, perhaps with an answer we didn’t have before.

Modern footballers like Pogba, overpaid and overvalued, are living in a very opaque metaphorical bubble, surrounded by yes-men and money-hungry agents. Even the smallest of criticisms, meant to provoke a reaction more often than not, leads to a backlash, with Pogba clearly frustrated after being benched towards the end of last season following a series of sub-par performances. All this time, Mourinho has clearly been trying to press all the right buttons to get the best out of Pogba, something the Frenchman refuses to recognise, hell-bent on instead highlighting his apparent ‘rift’ with the manager to the media.

It’s very hard to imagine any of the players in Sir Alex Ferguson’s United reign ever mustering up enough courage to publicly hint at being unhappy or even subtly criticise the manager’s tactics, all of which Pogba has done within the last month and a half. Toxicity in the dressing room has never been tolerated at United, even if it meant losing the best of players – David Beckham, Roy Keane and Ruud Van Nistelrooy all having been shown the door by the Scot.

Throwback to when Jose Mourinho defended Paul Pogba during his debut season. How things have changed. 😭 #mufc [FTD] pic.twitter.com/nGe2cZhLKb — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 26, 2018

It’s also impossible to imagine any of Mourinho’s best players at Chelsea speaking ill of him today with Lampard, Terry, Michael Essien et al all stressing how he was ‘the best’ and how all of them, to this day, remain the closest of friends.

It’s clear then, that the Portuguese, having tried every trick in the book, has grown frustrated at how Pogba, emblematic of the modern football player, refuses to buy into his philosophy and moreover, continues to air his grievances in public.

While the Stretford End continues to urge the United manager to ‘Attack, Attack, Attack!’, Mourinho might just have launched his most stinging attack yet, aimed not just at Pogba, but an entire generation of underperforming overpaid footballers!