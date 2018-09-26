Pochettino: New stadium should be ready by Christmas

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Spurs will be playing home games in their new stadium before the end of the year.

The north London outfit’s new stadium was not ready to be opened at the start of the 2018/19 season due to safety concerns, but after meeting with chairman Daniel Levy, Pochettino is confident the club will be in their new home before Christmas.

“I am confident. This year. I am confident,” he told UK newspapers.

“I had some private conversation with Daniel. I think they are confident. They are working hard to try to find the solution.

“I hope before Christmas we can play. That’s my wish.”

In the meantime, Spurs will be hosting Watford at Stadium MK for their League Cup clash on Wednesday night, as Wembley Stadium is unavailable.

Watford reportedly wanted the game to be played at Vicarage Road, but Pochettino added: “It’s better to play in Milton Keynes.

“I think playing the game at Watford would give the advantage to our opponents. I don’t understand why we would do that.”