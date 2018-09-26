Benitez charged over Marriner comments

The Football Association has charged Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez for comments he made about referee Andre Marriner ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace.

Benitez had urged the FA to look into recent remarks from Eagles star Wilfried Zaha which were aimed at the state of officiating in England.

After getting some rough treatment from Huddersfield on September 15, Zaha told the BBC: “I don’t even know what to say anymore. I feel like before anyone has to get a red card I’d have to get my leg broken or something.”

Marriner took charge of the Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park and was a topic of discussion in Benitez’s pre-match press conference last week.

“He’s a good player no doubt about that but I think the FA has to deal with his comments,” the Spaniard said. “I’m sure that Marriner will not have this in the back of his head.

“He has a lot of experience, even if his record is not the best in terms of red cards, but I’m confident he is a very good referee with a lot of experience and he will deal with the situation in a normal way.”

Benitez must respond to the FA charge by 6pm on Friday, with his Magpies in action against Leicester the following day at St James’ Park.