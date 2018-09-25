Klopp happy to give Mignolet a start

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will give goalkeeper Simon Mignolet a start against Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Mignolet is yet to feature for the Reds this season, following the arrival of Alisson from Roma in the off-season, and Klopp is looking forward to giving him game time against the Blues in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

“The only position I will confirm today that we will change if nothing happens in training is Simon,” Klopp told his pre-match press conference.

“Simon will start, all the rest you have to wait until tomorrow – but it will be a good team, believe me.

“Nothing else to say about line-up or who can have an opportunity or whatever. Each game is an opportunity and it’s all about is it the situation for it, is the player ready – there are different things you have to consider when think about the line-up, especially for a cup game like this.

“It will be a very good side that we will line up tomorrow.”

Asked about how Mignolet responded to Alisson’s arrival, Klopp added: “Brilliant. He has been brilliant. Yes, how you can imagine, a transfer window time is one of two moments in the year when you can make decisions about going somewhere or bringing players in.

“Yes, Simon would have been ready to go to another club to be the number one in the world, that was clear, but we couldn’t do it and since then he’s been brilliant.

“He trains fantastic, it’s all good, and he absolutely deserves the game tomorrow. I am really happy to give him the opportunity, that’s all.”