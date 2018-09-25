Hazard: Sarri will be tested when Chelsea lose

Chelsea star Eden Hazard says Maurizio Sarri is a great manager but added that he will only be truly tested once the club hits a poor run of form.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The Blues made the perfect start to their Premier League campaign by winning five consecutive games, but they dropped their first points on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw at West Ham United.

Hazard revealed after the game that he is enjoying his football under Sarri and that the start of the season was great, but he doesn’t want to get carried away as it’s still early days.

Asked by Sky Sports if he was enjoying life under Sarri, Hazard said: “Of course. We try to keep the ball. When you are an offensive player you just want to keep the ball.

“We create a lot of passes and chances. Yesterday we had a bit of trouble [against West Ham] but I think the beginning of the season was great.

“He is a great manager, but it’s easy to say when you are winning games. We will see in a bad moment. For sure he is a great manager, and he showed that to the world.”

Chelsea’s next game is an EFL Cup third-round clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.