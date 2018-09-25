Pogba downplays new Mourinho rift reports

In a cryptic tweet posted on Monday, Paul Pogba appeared to downplay the significance of his comments about Manchester United’s negative style of play.

The midfielder’s relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly strained, and he did little to cool down speculation with his remarks in the wake of the 1-1 home draw with Wolves.

“When we are at home we should attack, attack, attack. That’s Old Trafford. We are here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Man United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake,” Pogba said.

After being asked what was stopping the Red Devils from playing the way he wanted them to, Pogba was quoted as saying: “I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me.”

This has been interpreted by many as a subtle criticism of Mourinho, as was his assertation after United’s 2-1 victory over Leicester on the opening day of the season that he would be fined if he said what was really on his mind.

Some people make polemic even from “good morning” to create drama 🙄 Big Pogoodmorning everyone hope u get it twisted 😂 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 24, 2018

However, the 2018 World Cup winner has now written on Twitter: “Some people make polemic even from ‘good morning’ to create drama. Big Pogoodmorning everyone hope u get it twisted.”

The French midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford recently, with Barcelona one rumoured possible destination. Despite his tweet, transfer speculation is unlikely to die down just yet.