Pochettino: Spurs complacent after United win

Mauricio Pochettino said his Tottenham side got complacent after their win at Manchester United in August.

Despite starting the season with three straight wins, the third a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, Spurs slumped in early September, losing three successive games for the first time under Pochettino.

They snapped that losing streak at Brighton on the weekend as goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela saw Spurs run out 2-1 winners.

Speaking ahead of the Best FIFA Football Awards, Pochettino said that he hopes the team can get back to their best.

“I am happy because the spirit of the team recovered that feeling that you need – to be all together and fight together,” said Pochettino.

“The performance was much, much better. It’s a good point to start and rebuild the confidence and trust in the way that we play.

“Confidence is so important in football. It was a difficult few games, but I think the team realises now that we cannot underestimate the competitions.

“The Premier League of course, to beat Manchester United was like, ‘Okay, the job was done’, and I felt that straight away after Manchester United.

“That is why now we realise that we need to increase our level. Of course, we need time to adapt but I am happy after Brighton. We won the game and it was fantastic for us.”