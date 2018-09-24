Grosskreutz urges Gotze to join Liverpool

Former Borussia Dortmund star Kevin Grosskreutz has urged his former team-mate Mario Gotze to leave the club for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Grosskreutz played together with Gotze under Klopp, winning two Bundesliga titles. At that time, the latter was widely tipped for stardom, but after a less than spectacular spell at FC Bayern Munchen and a return to Dortmund which has so far not worked out as planned, his career is at a low point.

“I’m very sorry for Mario Gotze at the moment, because stuff is written about him – and only him – every day,” Grosskreutz told Sky Deutschland.

“In Bruges, for example [in a 1-0 Europa League victory over Club Brugge], the whole team didn’t play well.

“Maybe it would be good for him to go abroad in the winter to find a bit more peace and bring his career back on track. Klopp knows him quite well, he would be a good fit for Liverpool.”

After Gotze’s unimpressive display against Club Brugge, he was left out of the squad for the 1-1 draw away to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

As transfer speculation continues, he will face a fight to find a way back into Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre’s plans for the time being.