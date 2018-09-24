Dyche: Hart back to his best

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes Joe Hart is ready to make a return for England after being overlooked for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Hart, who has 75 caps for his country, was snubbed by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for the global showpiece during June and July.

The veteran goalkeeper was outstanding in the Clarets’ 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, with Southgate in attendance at the ground.

“We have got a really strong group there and, as an ex-centre half, I always think a goalkeeper is a very important part of the team,” Dyche told Sky Sports.

“Many years ago, (managerial great) Brian Clough always made sure he had a good keeper – people like him knew the value of a keeper.”

Asked about a potential recall for Hart next month, Dyche replied: “I don’t know but if that was to occur, I think he’d be ready, if needed.

“I think Gareth is mostly trying to look to the future and the new players coming through.

“But he will also be well aware it is good to have experience around that group – that helps bring some of the younger players through. I trust Gareth to do whatever he has to do.”