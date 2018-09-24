Emery hails ‘important victory’ over Toffees

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says it was important to keep the momentum going on Sunday as a 2-0 victory over Everton took them level with Tottenham.

The Gunners were indebted to Petr Cech for keeping them in the game in the first half, with Marco Silva’s side threatening to open the scoring on a number of occasions.

However, two early goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the space of three second-half minutes swung the match in favour of the hosts.

A fourth Premier League win on the spin saw the north Londoners move up to sixth in the table, tied on 12 points with fierce neighbours Spurs in fifth, leaving Emery pleased as punch.

“In 90 minutes there are moments for the opposition and moments for us,” he said after the match. “We need our goalkeeper to stop their attacking moments and our strikers to score in our attacking moments.

“We wanted to control the first half more because we didn’t have the ball like we wanted [and] conceded two or three important chances.

“But we spoke in the dressing room to stop their attacking moments with better positioning on the pitch and also individually about each other helping more in the second half.

“Three points were important for us in terms of the table. The victory was very important.”