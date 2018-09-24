Gundogan: Liverpool will be the ‘real test’

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes the Premier League clash with Liverpool next month will provide the Citizens with their first tough test.

Pep Guardiola’s charges thrashed Cardiff City 5-0 on Saturday to climb up to second position in the standings, behind leaders Liverpool, who have won all six of their games so far.

Gundogan, who scored and assisted in the win over Cardiff, believes City’s clash with the Reds at Anfield on October 7 will be a challenging test for them.

“At the moment it looks like those games against the top clubs will be important,” the Germany international told the media.

“We play Liverpool in a couple of weeks so it will be a real test for us at Anfield as they are also getting their points.

“Liverpool is a very strong team and Chelsea are very strong. United just dropped points against Wolves, like we did, so I think Wolves will cause a lot of problems.

“But it’s up to us in the end. We are trying to play like we did [against Cardiff] because when we are ready like this our chances of winning games and titles are the highest. So that’s what we try to achieve every game.”