Pogba backs Sanchez to improve

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has voiced his support for teammate Alexis Sanchez and has backed the forward to find his form at the club.

Sanchez signed for the Red Devils from Arsenal in January but has struggled to deliver the kind of performances that made him a fan favourite at the Gunners.

The Chile international has made 23 appearances for United, but has only managed to score three goals, while providing six assists.

Despite his underwhelming start at United, Pogba has faith that the 29-year-old will soon be back at his best.

“What you have to know about Alexis is he is a hard worker,” Pogba said. “He trains very well, he always tries to help the team, talks with the team and everything. He will get used to it.

“When you play a long time with another team and you play different football in that other team you have some kind of adaptation that you have to have.

“It’s not that he is playing bad. We know that Alexis Sanchez can bring a lot and I’m sure he will. I’m sure he will.

“But he’s not playing bad and he keeps being positive, so that’s the good thing we have to think about.”