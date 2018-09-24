After four consecutive defeats, West Ham United were looking down the barrel this season. But collecting four points from their last two games including a stubborn draw with Chelsea has breathed some life into the Hammers. Fox Sports Asia takes stock of the London club who are finally living up to the billing.

Following a humiliating 4-1 thrashing by Liverpool at their home last season, many were expecting Hammers boss Slaven Bilic to be sacked by Christmas. But, West Ham chairman David Gold surprised quite a few when the club gave Bilic the pink slip just two days after the loss.

🤷‍♂️ Despite spending £100m+ in the transfer window this summer. West Ham have scored the least goals in all of England’s four football divisions…#WHUFC pic.twitter.com/tudZAq9csO — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) September 3, 2018

With the London club in tatters and looking down at relegation, the club turned to David Moyes. On a six-month contract, the former Manchester United boss had one mission — to keep West Ham up in the top flight. Despite some early losses, he managed a handsome 13th place. After the Scot left, West Ham brought in Manuel Pellegrini as their head coach in the hope that it will mark the beginning of a new era at the London Stadium.

Pellegrini, like Moyes, endured a heavy loss on his debut. Coincidentally, it was Liverpool again; this time a 4-0 battering. The result didn’t go down badly amongst the Hammers fans because firstly, it was Liverpool at Anfield this time. And secondly, it was Pellegrini’s first competitive match. But what followed afterwards needed some explanation.

West Ham then went on and lost to teams like AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers which, obviously with no disrespect to these teams, are matches the Irons should be winning.

But one contrast between the two managers is that Moyes didn’t enjoy the luxury of having players like Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson on his side. West Ham, after staying up last season, were aiming high this time around which is pretty evident from their transfer activities.

Hammers have signed some absolute gem of players during the window to strengthen them. Lucas Perez was signed from Arsenal. And so was Jack Wilshere. West Ham also improved their defence with players like Fabian Balbuena and Ryan Fredericks.

But after a dreadful start to this season, they were left reeling at the bottom of the table. With nothing going right for them, Pellegrini’s credentials were questioned. Their new signings weren’t firing. West Ham’s dreams of a decent campaign, even a place in Europe next season, were looking bleak just five games into the season. But, West Ham sprang into life last week. Finally!

Against Everton at Goodison Park, not many would’ve given them much chance. But Pellegrini’s side were determined. Against Everton, West Ham took full advantage of the absence of the suspended Richarlison, Everton’s main man this season. And it was the new signings who took the centre stage.

Within 30 minutes, West Ham were already 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Yarmolenko. They looked like a team. Their midfield was rejuvenated. The passing and the pressing were magnificent. Even the veteran shoulders of Mark Noble were doing the hardman’s job in midfield brilliantly. And in the attack, Brazilian Felipe Anderson looked lethal. He terrorised the Everton defence the entire duration. And even though Gylfi Sigurdsson showed Everton a way back into the game, it was West Ham’s main man last season Marko Arnautovic who finished the job. West Ham won 3-1. Their first win of the season. A puff of the cheeks from Pellegrini showed just how relieved he was getting that first win for his new club.

“We were a little tense about the results. Our playing style wasn’t having proper output. We knew the results would come. And we’re happy that it’s come today”, said a finally happy Pellegrini. West Ham were raring to go. But next up for them, was a formidable Chelsea side. But Pellegrini’s men had a plan. They knew they just can’t let their fellow Londoners run all over them. They also had to prove that they weren’t there just to make up the numbers.

At the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, West Ham were rock-solid in defence. They neutralised Eden Hazard and co. despite the Belgian getting clear on a few times. It was the Polish keeper Lukasz Fabianski who shut down Chelsea with a few astonishing saves when he was called in a few times.

Yarmolenko missed an absolute sitter at the end which very well would’ve been the winner. Instead, West Ham shared the spoils with Chelsea. A result most of their fans would’ve happily taken especially after the disastrous start to their season.

“We played well. We kept possession but were a little unfortunate in front of goal. But that’s part of the game. We’re feeling well. Hopefully, this form will continue”, said captain Noble. And who could blame them? An inspired display to diminish Chelsea’s perfect start to the campaign was indeed a brilliant task. With results finally going their way, West Ham fans can dream. They can be optimistic about watching their team perform. And the feeling is that the best is yet to come.