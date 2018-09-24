Pogba wants Man Utd to attack at home

Paul Pogba has said Manchester United need to attack more at Old Trafford after Saturday’s frustrating draw at home to Wolves.

The newly-promoted side held Jose Mourinho’s side to a 1-1 draw as Joao Moutinho cancelled out Fred’s first-half opener.

Wolves were on top until United scored and, despite having the majority of possession, Jose Mourinho’s side struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities.

Pogba was one of United’s best performers, setting up Fred’s goal with a deft touch, but he was also guilty of losing the ball in the build-up to Moutinho’s equaliser.

”I think we didn’t really start the game well but we were winning 1-0 so it was positive for us,” he said. “Then after the second half we tried to defend a bit more against the counter-attack. We stopped playing forward like in the first half.

“We were playing higher and I think that’s how we conceded the goal. I know I lost the ball [for the goal]. Then a few more mistakes and not a lot of movement in front because we didn’t really put them in trouble.

“We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves,” he added. “When we are at home we should attack, attack, attack. That’s Old Trafford. We are here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Man United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake today.”

Asked whether playing at Old Trafford was the problem, Pogba reiterated that the Red Devils should be taking the initiative when at home.

“I don’t know how to respond to this. I wish I could,” he said.

“Maybe the attitude should be better and we should play better because, again, we are at Old Trafford and we should just attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like this it’s easier for us.”

Quizzed about why United weren’t more enterprising at home, the French international replied. “I can’t tell you because I’m a player,” he said. “It’s not me.”

“We didn’t lose but for me we should have won. We are at home, they are three points that we should get. I don’t know how many games we’ve had at home – three – and we’ve got only four points. It’s not enough.”