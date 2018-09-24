Sarri: We need a year to match Liverpool

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri said the Blues still have some way to go before they are on the same level as Liverpool.

The Italian and his Chelsea side face two games against the Reds this week after finally losing their 100 percent record on Sunday as they laboured to a 0-0 draw with West Ham.

They now face a midweek Carabao Cup match at Anfield before hosting the Reds at Stamford Bridge next weekend in the Premier League.

Sad not to get the 3 points today but we will come back stronger next week. Thanks for your support 💪🏻🔵 @ChelseaFC Una pena el empate de hoy pero volveremos mas fuertes la semana que viene 💪🏻🔵 pic.twitter.com/sq5hTFqThn — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) September 23, 2018

Sarri is still working to impose his playing style at Chelsea, and warned it could take at least 12 months for his team to reach a similar level to that of the Premier League leaders.

“We have to play against a very, very good team,” said the 59-year old. “Against a team who have worked with the same coach for three or four seasons.

“They are a step ahead of us at this moment. We have started to work all together only about 40 days ago, less 10 for the international break, so for us it’s a bit early. We have to work then, maybe, in one year we will be at the same level as Liverpool.

“We need to move the ball quicker, I think. We need more movement without the ball. We are improving in the defensive phase. In the last two or three matches we’ve done very well. But we have to improve in the offensive phase, especially in this kind of match.”

Asked if success against an attacking side like Liverpool would be easier than a defensive West Ham side, the Italian replied: “I don’t think so. Easy, against [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino and [Sadio] Mané? I think is impossible. It will be really a very difficult match. Maybe a spectacular match but, for us, very difficult.”