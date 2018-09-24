Liverpool Fab Five: The Reds’ overwhelming firepower

Last Saturday, Liverpool completed a resounding 3-0 win over Southampton. The result made them achieve, for the first time in their existence as a club, seven straight victories on all fronts right from the 2018-19 season’s commencement.

From an overall team standpoint, the winning streak can be attributed much to the bolstered defence; but a team cannot win by defence alone as their offensive line can be very much commended as well for its versatility and consistency in providing the goals.

That attacking prowess is thanks to the now Fab Five of attack-minded players: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and the newly acquired Xherdan Shaqiri – a surplus of offensive wealth that Jurgen Klopp is already trying to get into grips with in terms of managing the internal competition for limited starting slots.

The Merseysiders already had a potent frontline last season with their three-pronged attack of Mane, Firmino and Salah. Sturridge, a lethal yet physically fragile forward, had been loaned out to West Brom in the second half of the 2017-18 edition.

That particular campaign produced a decent return of results that finished with the club finding themselves fourth in the Premier League standings and emerging runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, all because of their prolific goalscoring haul of 135 goals in all three campaigns (Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League) despite having a very much suspect defence.

In the offseason, it was no surprise that Klopp and the Liverpool administration splashed cash considerably on key acquisitions to shore up the defensive areas and strengthen the spine as they snapped up midfielder Naby Keita, defender Virgil Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson as their marquee summer signings.

But without much fanfare, whether intended or not, Liverpool still improved on the offensive end as Sturridge, who seemed to be back to full fitness, found himself back in the roster after returning from his loan spell.

But the biggest surprise of all was the acquisition of Swiss offensive midfield artist Shaqiri from Stoke City for a relatively modest amount that is hovering at more than £13 million that gave Klopp a wealth of options up front as he now has five talented creators and scorers at his disposal.

Queue in the 2018-19 season and with Sturridge and Shaqiri joining the famed trio as bearers of bad news to opposing defences, Liverpool have become a battering ram of a squad.

Now with six wins in the Premier League (as of this writing) and four of the five attack-minded players notching at least a goal (with goalless Shaqiri forcing an own goal and hitting the crossbar via a free-kick versus Southampton) this Liverpool assault is locked and loaded to score even more goals, one way or the other.

Will the Fab Five play together?

Despite the overwhelming threat that Liverpool’s five frontmen possess, it will be a rarity (even quite impossible) that all five of them will play together on the pitch at the same time as Klopp will definitely opt for a more balanced squad rather than a top-heavy one at the expense of weakening the defensive third.

A starting front line of Firmino, Mane, and Salah will most probably be the staple feature at front, with Shaqiri rotating as an attacking midfielder or winger and Sturridge as a substitute for any of the aforementioned main three.

If any trend that this will be the case, Xherdan’s halftime substitution out in place of James Milner against Southampton serves as precedence.

Though the prospect of all five playing together on the pitch wreaking havoc and marauding the opposition’s backline as a quintet is a mouthwatering one that will definitely serve the fans’ fantasies, rationality in an actual match setup will most probably still prevail as the red battering ram will only be seen in its partiality.

Lastly, let’s enjoy this fantastic five-man demolition squad while it lasts, provided the rotation that can be implemented between these Reds, it is a possibility that a move out for at least one of them in search of more playing time could happen soon. But while they’re still intact, expect Liverpool to command several code reds to their rivals.