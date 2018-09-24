Arsenal continue progress under Emery

Arsenal made it four wins on the spin in the Premier League as they beat Everton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to move up to sixth in the table.

Arsenal 2 Everton 0

Cech makes five saves in first half

Monreal (12′) fails to beat Pickford

Lacazette (56′) produces clinical finish

Aubameyang (59′) nets from offside position

Match summary

Unai Emery’s side had Petr Cech to thank for coming away with all three points, after the veteran keeper pulled off a string of fine saves.

After a goalless first half, Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring on 56 minutes, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed victory three minutes later.

Full report

Everton were looking to snap a 22-year winless streak on their travels to north London and almost got off to the perfect start.

Tom Davies released Dominic Calvert-Lewin into space on the right, but Petr Cech raced out to deny the striker with his foot on two minutes.

Arsenal almost scored from their first chance 10 minutes later when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cutback from the left found Nacho Monreal, who forced Jordan Pickford into a sharp save from seven yards out.

Richarlison drew a good save out of Cech on 21 minutes after bringing Theo Walcott’s long pass under control and getting off a shot from 20 yards out.

The Brazilian went close again eight minutes later with a curling effort from 19 yards out that went just wide of the right post following another silky turn to escape his marker.

Cech was alert to the danger on 31 minutes as he pushed over Lucas Digne’s curling free-kick from 19 yards out on the right that looked destined for the top-right corner of the net.

The Czech shot-stopper then denied former Gunners team-mate Walcott seven minutes later after the winger had been slipped in on the right by Gylfi Sigurdsson, while at the other end Aubameyang’s overhit cross from the left landed on top of the crossbar.

Richarlison gave Cech more work to do just before half-time with a left-footed strike from 10 yards out that was tipped over the bar.

Aaron Ramsey drilled a first-time shot straight at Pickford from 22 yards out after a 49th-minute corner picked him out in space, before Walcott tested Cech with a header from Digne’s cross on the left four minutes later.

Pickford’s search for a clean sheet continued when Lacazette broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half. The French striker took one touch from Ramsey’s pass and curled a shot in off the right post from 16 yards out on the left.

The hosts quickly doubled their lead as Aubameyang fired home across Pickford at the back post, although replays showed that the Gabonese striker was strayed offside from Ramsey’s flick.

The visitors looked the likelier to score in the closing stages and Cech had to parry away Michael Keane’s header from a free-kick on the left in the 71st minute, before Sigurdsson’s first-time strike from 20 yards out was deflected over by Lucas Torreira on 83 minutes.

Cech preserved his first clean sheet of the season as he pushed away Cenk Tosun’s shot from just outside the area on 85 minutes to cap off an impressive performance in goal.