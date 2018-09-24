Fox Sports Asia lists out four Premier League stars who should be looking for a new club to save their careers when the transfer window reopens in January.

In a tough and competitive football league such as the Premier League, keeping your form and maintaining a good relationship with your manager are essential for players hoping to regularly feature in matches.

Even some of the best players get left out for a number of reasons. Some are not picked because they do not fit the tactics the coach wants to employ, while there are others who have not impressed enough to be included even on the bench.

In the end, some very talented players end up getting not enough minutes of action and are likely to continue on the sidelines until something drastic changes during the campaign.

With that, the January transfer window may be a good time for them to try and push for a move away from the club – whether on loan or a permanent move in order to improve their prospects.

Here are some names that could move in January.

VICTOR MOSES – CHELSEA FC

At the age of 27, many agree that Victor Moses is entering the peak of his talents and he has what it takes to be a good player in England.

Starting his career with Crystal Palace, Moses has played for six Premier League clubs in his time – much of it has been on loan since his move to Chelsea back in 2012.

During Antonio Conte’s reign at Stamford Bridge, it appeared that Moses finally found a home with Chelsea as he played 34 league games in the 2016-17 campaign and 28 the year after. He did not play in the winger’s role that he had begun his career as but reinvented himself as a right wing-back which enabled him to play regular football at the West London club.

Unfortunately, Maurizio Sarri’s arrival resulted in the Blues’ change of playing style which left Moses out of the line-up again. As of this writing, he has only played one Premier League match – with only a nine-minute appearance as a substitute against Huddersfield Town.

LAZAR MARKOVIC – LIVERPOOL FC

Similar to Moses with Chelsea, Lazar Markovic is surprisingly still with Liverpool despite finding himself far from the team’s pecking order of forwards.

The Reds have a trio of strikers considered as one of the best in the world and back in 2014. Markovic was brought to the Merseyside club to possibly lead the line for the Reds.

Following a surprising £20 million move from Portuguese club Benfica, Markovic failed to make his mark at the club resulting in many loan moves which saw him play for teams like Fenerbahce, Sporting CP and RSC Anderlecht.

Unfortunately for Markovic, he also failed to impress enough to secure a permanent move to any of those sides.

After already rejecting a potential permanent move to Anderlecht during the summer, the January window may be a chance for the 24-year-old to rekindle his career.

VINCENT JANSSEN – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

It’s tough to be a striker in a team which has Harry Kane as their first choice. That’s what Vincent Janssen faces this season.

Brought in by Spurs in 2016, he was thought of as a perfect back-up to Kane in the Premier League. However, he was not able to make much impact since his arrival and it has become increasingly apparent he may never get the chance.

The best stint of his career has been at AZ Alkmaar the season before his move to Spurs when he scored 27 goals in 34 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie.

After his initial season with Spurs, he was sent on loan to Fenerbahce but only managed four goals in 16 league appearances.

At 24 years, a move away from the squad should be his next priority when the calendar year turns.

ELIAQUIM MANGALA – MANCHESTER CITY

Last, but certainly not the least, is Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala. The Premier League defending champions built their empire from big-money signings in recent years with stars like Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez incoming.

Included in that haul is Mangala who moved to City from FC Porto back in 2014 for a fee of £32 million. His performances certainly did not justify the price tag and the arrival of Pep Guardiola all but sealed his fate in English football.

He has been sent on loan to various teams like Valencia and Everton but has failed to leave much of a mark at those teams either.

Only 27 years old, the centre-back has time to recover his bearings and hopefully find a suitable team who can pay around half of what City paid to get his services.