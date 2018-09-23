Spurs back to winning ways at Brighton

A goal apiece from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela was enough as Tottenham Hotspur beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the Amex Stadium despite a late scare after Anthony Knockaert grabbed a goal in injury time.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Kane puts Spurs ahead from the spot

Brighton goal disallowed

Lamela adds the second

Knockaert gets one back

Match summary

Harry Kane grabbed the opener, as his well taken spot-kick handed Spurs the advantage after Glen Murray blocked Kieran Trippers free-kick with his arm.

Erik Lamela then came off the bench to add the second after a great piece of attacking build-up before Anthony Knockaert grabbed a late consolation in extra-time.



Full report

Spurs came close to an opener from a corner in the 11th minute when Toby Alderweireld got on the end of a good corner from Trippier to send a bullet header towards goal, but Ryan produced a wonderful reaction save to deny the Belgian defender.

Brighton were dealt a blow as Dale Stephens was forced to leave the pitch after 20 minutes with a hamstring injury which saw the introduction of Beram Kayal.

Moussa Dembele showed his class in the 23rd minute as he turned well to release Danny Rose, who played a good cross towards Kane’s flick-on that was deflected behind for a corner, which came to nothing.

In the 40th minute, Tottenham were awarded a penalty after Trippier’s free-kick deflected off Murray’s arm. Kane stepped up and made no mistake, blasting the ball into the bottom-left corner to give Spurs the lead at the break.





Christian Eriksen came close to adding a second goal for Tottenham early in the second half as he cut inside from the left flank before trying to bend an effort around Ryan, but the shot went wide of the post.

Brighton then had their first real chance as a corner eventually came out to Solly March who’s first shot deflected off Heung-Min Son and just over the bar. The resultant ball saw Brighton put the ball in the net, but only after the flag had gone up for offside.

Anthony Knockaert should have pulled Brighton level after Glen Murray did brilliantly to get the winger into space within the box. Knockaert managed to cut inside of Alderweireld, but the final effort was weak and easily saved by third-choice Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

The second goal for Spurs came through Lamela after the Argentine set off a great attack down the left-hand side and interchanged with Moura and Rose before Lamela got into a good position in the box to sweep the ball home.





Knockaert grabbed a late consolation goal in fantastic style as he cut inside of Rose in the box before lashing a great shot into the far netting and 20 seconds later he had another go, but this time he couldn’t convert as Spurs sealed all three points and broke a two-match winless streak in the Premier League.