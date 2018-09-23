Burnley back with a bang against Bournemouth

Burnley were back to their absolute best as they claimed their first win of the season with a crushing 4-0 victory over Bournemouth at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

Burnley 4 Bournemouth 0

Vydra opens scoring

Lennon adds the second

Barnes brace makes it four

Match summary

The scoreline ultimately belied how back and forth this match actually was. But for some terrible finishing from the visitors, this match would have been a lot closer.

Matej Vydra eventually opened the scoring in the 39th minute before Aaron Lennon made it 2-0 less than two minutes later. Ashley Barnes (84′, 88′) then added a late brace to give the home side a big 4-0 win to kick start their season.

Full report

It was an incredibly nervy start from both teams and Bournemouth perhaps missed an opportunity to take the game to their hosts early on.

They did apply a bit of pressure and Nathan Ake had a shot deflected into the crossbar around 18 minutes into the game, but it wasn’t enough to really trouble the Clarets, who steadily built in confidence throughout the match.

Towards the end of the first half, the home side were really on the front foot and found the breakthrough in the 39th minute. Ashley Westwood had two shots blocked by Bournemouth defenders before a rebound dribbled to Vydra on the edge of the six-yard box and he drilled it into the back of the net.

Less than 180 seconds later they had doubled their advantage. Gudmundsson cut in off the right wing onto his left foot to cross the ball to Lennon on the far post, who made no mistake.

Half time could not come soon enough for the visitors, who had absolutely fallen to pieces by this stage. The Cherries have developed a reputation from clawing their way back into game in recent months and they looked determined to find a way back into this one as well.

They were on the attack instantly in the second half and rained chances on the Burnley goal. Unfortunately, they opted for quantity over quality and it did not pay off.

Barnes put the result beyond doubt with seven minutes left on the clock when Gudmundsson’s cross landed at his feet after hitting the post and he poked home his side’s third.

He added his second of the game five minutes later, this time finding himself on the right side of a sublime Lennon cross to stroke his brace into the far corner and hand his side their first league win of the season.