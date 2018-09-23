Wolves strike to deny United at Old Trafford

Joao Moutinho’s second half strike cancelled out Fred’s opener as Wolves held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United 1 Wolves 1

Full report

Manchester United would have been buoyed by the return of Sir Alex Ferguson to Old Trafford after recovering from a brain hemorrhage earlier this year.

But it was all Wolves in the beginning as David De Gea was called into action in the sixth minute to make a great save to stop Raul Jimenez’s effort.

Ryan Bennett headed an effort over the crossbar in the 14th minute, and two minutes later it was De Gea to the rescue as he scrambled to make a great save to keep out a powerful header by Willy Bolly.

Despite Wolves dominating the first 15 minutes, it was United who opened the scoring through summer-signing Fred. A partial clearance saw the ball fall towards Pogba who produced a sublime first touch to tee up Fred who blasted home past Rau Patricio into the bottom left corner.

United had a free-kick on the brink of half-time and a brilliant free-kick from Fred almost saw the Brazilian bag his brace, but the shot was matched by a fantastic save from Patricio who managed to get a hand to the ball to keep the deficit at one goal at the break.

Wolves had the perfect start to the second half as Moutinho equalised in the 53rd minute. Jimenez did well to hold the ball up in between a scrambling United defence and laying it up towards Moutinho who’s first time effort curled neatly into the top corner.

Jose Mourinho responded to the goal by making a double substitution as Juan Mata and Anthony Martial replaced Fred and Alexis Sanchez.

Luke Shaw delivered a dangerous looking cross in the 71st minute with Fellaini looming, but the big Belgian could only direct his header directly at Patricio.

As the game entered extra time, De Gea was once again called upon as Adama Traore displayed his pace to get in behind the United defence before lashing a shot away which De Gea saving it easily.

It was a well-deserved point for Wolves who worked hard, but United will be disappointed after dominating all the stats but failing to find a telling goal as they marked their return to Old Trafford with a draw.