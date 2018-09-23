Leicester see off Terriers at King Power

Leicester City came from behind to defeat Huddersfield Town 3-1 in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium in the East Midlands.

Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 1

Jorgensen (5′) nets opener for away team

Iheanacho (19′) strikes back

Maddison (66′) makes it 2-1

Vardy (75′) seals the victory

Match summary

City fell behind early in the encounter but responded strongly as strikes from Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy sealed the three points at the King Power Stadium.

LCFC Radio's @Gerry_Taggart shares his thoughts on the Foxes' 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. #LeiHud pic.twitter.com/CLUsZFzVGy — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 22, 2018

Match report

The action was frenetic in the opening stages though it would be the visitors who would hit the front from a set-piece situation in the fifth minute.

Philip Billing showed the full value of a long throw when his missile into the area was flicked on by Laurent Depoitre before finding Mathias Jorgensen, who stabbed home beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Thereafter the game settled into a more predictable pattern with few chances being created though City came back into the contest in the 19th minute.

From a brilliant counter-attack, Jamie Vardy was set clear down the flank after a mistake from Erik Durm, and he picked out Iheanacho free in the area who struck home into the bottom corner with a first-time shot.

The Foxes had a few half-chances before the break with Maddison nearly connecting with Vardy on one effort, before the same player was provider again as Harry Maguire headed straight at Jonas Lossl.

There was a penalty appeal late on when Maguire went down after a tussle with Jorgensen in the area, but the referee gave the decision in favour of the visitors.

It ended 1-1 at the break with both teams having had opportunities though the hosts were slightly on top throughout in terms of chances.

After the break, the Terriers had a big chance to re-take the lead when Depoitre was played through on goal by Rajiv van La Parra, however, in a one-on-one situation he could not sort out his feet and the chance was gone with Schmeichel relieved.

City made the away team pay in the 66th minute as a free-kick was won on the edge of the area, and Maddison whipped the ball over the wall and into the net beyond the keeper.

With Town forced to open up in search of a leveler, Demarai Gray came close to a third soon after but was thwarted by a strong palmed stop by Lossl.

Claude Puel’s men sealed the three points in the 75th minute as Iheanacho’s defence-splitting pass found Jamie Vardy, and the prolific scorer dinked it over the keeper to seal the three points at the King Power Stadium.

The home side had further opportunities to extend the advantage in the final stages as Shinji Okazaki and Vardy went close, though it ended 3-1 on the day.