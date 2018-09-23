Liverpool outclass Saints at Anfield

Liverpool were completely in control throughout the 90 minutes as they earned a well-deserved 3-0 victory over Southampton during Saturday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool 3 Southampton 0

Hoedt (10′) scores own goal

Matip (21′) heads second

Salah (45+2) taps home third

Match summary

Liverpool were dominant and raced into a 3-0 lead before the break as Wesley Hoedt scored an own goal, Joel Matip headed home a second and Mohamed Salah got the third.

After the interval, there was very little action to speak of as it ended 3-0 on Merseyside.

Match report

Liverpool started the brighter of the two sides as expected at Anfield though they came out with an unexpected attacking line-up.

Salah led the line through the middle while Sadio Mane was on the right with Roberto Firmino on the left, and Xherdan Shaqiri in behind the front three.

The pressure soon paid dividends in the 10th minute when the Reds won a corner from a rapid counter-attack. From the initial delivery, Sadio Mane found Shaqiri in the left channel and the Switzerland star cut inside and saw his shot blocked.

The rebound hit the unfortunate Hoedt before rebounding beyond Alex McCarthy, who tried to claw the ball away yet it had already crossed the line.

The Saints did try to respond and had a penalty appeal turned away when Nathan Redmond went down under a challenge from Firmino, but rightfully nothing was given.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men doubled their advantage in the 21st minute from an unexpected source in the form of Matip. From Trent Alexander-Arnold’s outswinging corner, Matip rose highest to power home a header into the top corner.

Liverpool remained largely in completely control as it headed towards the break. With that said, both sides had a great chance to score in the closing stages. In the first instance Ryan Bertrand broke down the left before pulling the ball back for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, yet with the target at his mercy he made a mess of his strike.

The hosts broke like lightning up the field as Firmino found the on-rushing Salah over the top and after he held off Jannik Vestergaard in the area, his cheeky backheel rolled inches wide.

Nonetheless, the Reds put a perfect seal on a superb first half display as Shaqiri’s stunning free-kick came off the underside of the bar, with Salah ending his three-game goal drought to tap home.

After the interval, the action cooled down greatly and there were very few chances throughout the second stanza for either outfit.

The Saints also seemed devoid of ideas and appeared to have accepted there was no way back and Mark Hughes’ men were in damage limitation mode.

At the death, Salah had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside as it ended 3-0 on the day.