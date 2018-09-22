All square between Watford and Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted his fifth goal of the season as he cancelled out an early strike from Andre Gray to give Fulham a 1-1 draw against Watford at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham 1 Watford 1

Gray puts Watford ahead early

Fosu-Mensah escapes red card

Watford denied penalty

Mitrovic equalises

Match Summary

Andre Gray put Watford ahead in just 90 seconds as he pounced on a ball from Will Hughes before beating Marcus Bettinelli with ease to give the visitors the lead.

Fulham picked up their game significantly in the second half and Aleksandar Mitrovic eventually equalised for the hosts as he bagged his fifth goal of the season in the 78th minute.

Full Report

Watford had the perfect start as captain Troy Deeney managed to get the better of Ryan Sessegnon before Hughes cut in and laid the ball up to Gray who did the rest as he slotted the effort home to put Watford ahead within two minutes.

Luciano Vietto then made a great break as he got past Daryl Janmaat before Ben Foster managed to rush and make a block and the follow up lofted effort by Vietto went inches wide of the post.

Christian Kabasele then almost made it two as he rose to meet a header swung in by Jose Holebas, but Sessegnon was well positioned as the ball ricocheted off the defender and away.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah came close to being sent off after a terrible challenger on Deeney with the defender raking his studs down the Watford forwards shin, but Martin Atkinson only produced a yellow card.

Watford then had a big penalty shout as Hughes got to a good ball from Gray ahead of Bettinelli as he shifted the ball away from the keeper before going down, but the referee and assistants waved play on while the away fans made their disappointment known.

On the brink of halftime, Foster launched a counterattack after gathering a corner as Deeney got the ball away from Alphie Mawson before Roberto Pereyra whipped in a good shot that was just wide of the post as the visitors entered the shed with a one goal advantage.

Mitrovic had a great chance to level the score in the first five minutes of the second half as he managed to beat Craig Cathcart in the air to header just over the crossbar.

Fulham began applying lots of pressure on Watford as Fosu-Mensah managed to break down the right flank before cutting the ball back towards Vietto, but Hughes read the ball well and made the intercept.

It was then Mitrovic who finally made the pressure count as a deft flick on from the cross by Vietto saw the Serbian bag his fifth goal of the season and bring the scores level.

Mitrovic then came close to getting the winner twice within a minute as his effort from outside the box was denied by a great save from Foster, before the resultant corner saw the Fulham striker hit the crossbar with a powerful header.

In the end the draw was a fair result with Watford dominating the first half, but a great second half performance from the hosts earned them a deserved point.