After a spectacular start to the new season which included a 3-0 battering of Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur side has succumbed to consecutive defeats at the hands of Watford, Liverpool and Inter Milan. Fox Sports Asia examines what’s bugging the North London club.

History will always have a place for the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho and it’s not only because they are fantastic managers. They are managers who won the most prestigious trophies with the biggest clubs in Europe. A couple of decades down the line, the chances are that they will be remembered for the trophies they won rather than the brand of football they played.

While history will be kind to the Mourinhos and Guardiolas, it may not be so for the ill-fated gaffers like Mauricio Pochettino. You’ll have to dig deep into the deeper echelons to know the grandeur of his managerial tenure.

When Pochettino took over as the Tottenham Hotspur manager, a certain Harry Kane was the club’s third choice striker and was best remembered for below par loan spells with Norwich City and Leicester City. Dele Alli was playing for League One side MK Dons and Younes Kaboul was the club captain. There are more examples to cite but by now, you get the picture, don’t you?

Four years later, Kane is the England captain, a Premier League and World Cup golden boot winner among other things; Alli is a two-time winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year award and Spurs’ club captain is Hugo Lloris who is also a World Cup-winning captain. Once again, there are more examples to cite, but you get the picture, don’t you?

However, one thing hasn’t changed. Pochettino hadn’t won a trophy as a manager since 2014 and he is still waiting to break his duck. And that perhaps is why history will not be kind to the Argentine tactician.

If success was measured by the number of trophies won, then Pochettino is a failure, but thankfully, that alone isn’t always the yardstick to measure success.

Before Pochettino took over, the average league position of Spurs in the Premier League era was between 8 and 9 and their best ever league finish was fourth which they achieved just twice. In stark contrast under Pochettino, Spurs have an average league position of around three and their best league finish was second with 86 points in 2016-17.

In fact, Spurs should consider themselves unlucky not to win the Premier League in 16-17 because the average points tally of title-winning teams in the Premier League era was 85.91 at the start of the season. Now, it has climbed to 86.73 thanks to Manchester City’s record-breaking season.

The Spurs fans who had to wait 22 long years for their team to finish above Arsenal in the league table know how much the team has developed under Pochettino but the question is, has this Spurs team hit its peak under the charismatic Argentine?

A tricky period for Spurs to navigate through

In August 2018, Spurs achieved something that no other Premier League club had done before. They became the first club to sign no players in the summer transfer window.

Despite finishing third, second and third in the previous three seasons, the North London club didn’t add to their squad in a bid to try and mount a strong challenge for their first league title in 58 years.

Spurs didn’t opt against signing any players in the summer because they felt the squad they had was adequate. They didn’t sign any players because they were unwilling to match the asking price of their transfer targets like Aston Villa’s asking price of £32 million for Jack Grealish.

Tottenham’s home stadium, White Hart Lane, was demolished at the end of the 2016-17 season and a new modern stadium is currently under construction at the same spot. This is what’s stopping Spurs from splurging money on transfers.

When Arsenal moved from Highbury to the Emirates, they too went through a period of financial scrutiny which overlapped with a few years of trophy drought. Spurs fans will have to brace themselves for a similar situation.

The new stadium was set to be ready for the 2018-19 season and the recently concluded game against Liverpool was set to be the first game in the new look White Hart Lane. However, things haven’t gone according to the plan.

According to the Guardian, Spurs have taken out £400m in bank loans which are repayable over a five year period and when the club announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2017, the cumulative spend on the new stadium had increased from £115.3m to £315.1m.

While under such a financial crunch, it will be incredibly difficult for Spurs to compete with their Premier League rivals. In fact, since Pochettino took over, Spurs have a net spend of £50m which is not just the lowest among the Premier League’s Big 6, it is lower than many mid-table clubs and even the recently relegated Stoke City and West Brom.

OFFICIAL: Spurs have become the first Premier League club in history to make no incoming signings in a summer transfer window since it was introduced in 2003… Record breakers. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/b5lHxpbGPB — Football Away Days (@AwayDayFooty) August 9, 2018

To make transfers more difficult, Spurs wage structure is capped at a basic £100,000-a-week. Considering this, it will be difficult for Pochettino to find players who can improve his current squad.

Moreover, there is no shortage of admirers for the club’s key players and it was evident when Manchester United pursued Toby Alderweireld in the summer. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane are linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs quite often and it remains to be seen how long Spurs can keep hold of their best players without winning a major honour or offering higher wages.

Tough start to the season

Spurs started the current season with three wins in their first three games including a 3-0 win over United at Old Trafford. There was plenty of reason for optimism after such a strong start but then it all came crashing down.

They lost all three of their next three games by a 2-1 scoreline and in two of those games, Spurs took the lead. In addition, quite unlike Spurs, they conceded four of the six goals in these games from set-piece situations.

One of their defeats was against Liverpool and in the same fixture last season, Spurs dominated the Merseyside club and romped to a 4-1 victory. This year, the 2-1 scoreline flattered Spurs as Liverpool were quite wasteful in front of goal. While Spurs didn’t sign a single player in the summer, Liverpool enjoyed arguably the best summer among all Premier League clubs and maybe, that has made all the difference.

🗣 Mauricio discusses Tuesday’s defeat at the San Siro.#COYS pic.twitter.com/icxlIbzpTp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2018

In their most recent game against Inter Milan, Spurs dominated the game and still ended up on the losing side after conceding two late goals. Every dropped point could be the difference between the knockout stage and Europa League or even worse.

The season has only started and there is still time for Spurs to turn things around. That being said, it will be a miracle if Spurs win a big trophy such as the Premier League or Champions League this season.

If history has taught us something, it is that good managers working on a limited budget can only take a team so far. Arsene Wenger at Arsenal or Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund are prime examples. How this season pans out will give a much clearer image on whether or not there is a brighter future for Spurs with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.