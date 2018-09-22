Klopp backing Salah to get groove back

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to get his groove back after failing to score in the last three matches for the Reds.

The Egyptian is on his longest dry spell since joining the Reds from Roma in 2017 and Klopp admitted that its normal for players to go through a bad spell, but is confident Salah will rediscover his goalscoring form soon.

The 26-year old was outstanding in his first year at the Merseyside outfit scoring 32 goals in 36 Premier League appearances and bagged several awards such as PFA Players’ Player of the Year, the Football Writers’ Player of the Year and the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year accolades.

“The defensive side the last two games were outstanding, perfect,” Klopp told journalists.

“It is so important in these games especially. That says everything about him that he is really ready to work for the team in these moments.

“It is completely normal for an offensive player when you have times that you don’t score. He is still a threat, made fantastic situations in both our last games. He is in a good shape.

“Finishing is something you can never take for granted.”