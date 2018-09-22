Zola: Hazard not yet at his best

Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola reckons Eden Hazard is yet to hit top form despite the Belgian’s impressive start to the new season for the Blues.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

Hazard has netted five goals in five games in the Premier League for the London side, that has hit the ground running under the mentorship of Maurizio Sarri.

The Chelsea legend, who made a return to the club this season to work with his countryman, is confident Hazard will be unstoppable as he continues to understand Sarri’s philosophy.

The Belgium captain netted a hat-trick in last weekend 4-1 win over Cardiff City and is set to return to action on Sunday against West Ham having been rested in midweek’s UEFA Europa League encounter.

“Eden is a fantastic player and is getting to have more maturity when he plays so the results are mainly due to his qualities,” Zola told Chelsea TV.

“Of course he’s the type of player that it can benefit him a lot because you have a lot of the ball, close the opposition’s goal and in these conditions, Eden can take a big advantage.

“I think he’s still not at his best. The more he plays in and understands the system, he’s going to be even more effective.”