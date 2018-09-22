Breaking down Maurizio Sarri’s tactics with Chelsea

Five wins in as many Premier League matches, Chelsea now find themselves atop the standings thanks to superior goal difference against closest rivals Liverpool.

The Blues are looking like the team of old and are seemingly a real threat to Manchester City’s title reign as Maurizio Sarri has transformed them into an exciting squad worthy of watching every game week.

🔴 Liverpool: 5 games, 5 wins

🔵 Chelsea: 5 games, 5 wins But which side has made the *more* perfect start in the Premier League? 😉 We’ve taken a look beyond the W column… pic.twitter.com/nPlsurXYEO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 21, 2018

Sarri has seemingly thrived under Chelsea’s hot seat where critical eyes from fans and management often result in a tough life for managers at Stamford Bridge. However, Sarri has faced challenges head on and players look to be responding positively.

Outside of a new outlook in the game, Sarri has brought in a lot of tactical improvements that were not present in last year’s campaign under Antonio Conte. Here are a few things that have changed Chelsea’s season for the better.

COMPACT FORMATION

In five Premier League games, it has been apparent that Sarri is managing the team to move coherently and within range with each other. In fact, players operate only within 15 metres from each other, from the back line to the attacking force.

This allows the squad to maintain pressure on the ball and the ball-handlers and relieves pressure off a single player, especially on the defensive end.

Of course, the down-fall of this is if they get caught off-guard they can be susceptible to counter-attacks. However, Chelsea are very disciplined and are operating well under this new formation.

Chelsea have already put together a longer winning run than they managed through all of last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/10fJ1MzEMK — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2018

QUICK TRANSITIONS

Under Conte, it has been well-documented that the team’s approach is pragmatic and the importance is leaning more towards defending well. This worked at times, but last year the team suffered as they failed to become a real threat moving forward.

Sarri completely changed that and has imposed a new system where the Blues’ players enjoy playing with the ball at their feet and attacking the opposing defences at a moment’s notice.

Famously known as Sarri-ball, this new mantra has certainly lit a fire underneath the players as their games become more exciting and even defenders have a chance to regularly score or be part of the offence when needed.

TRANSFORMING N’GOLO KANTE

Before Sarri came to Stamford Bridge, everyone was lauding N’Golo Kante’s place with the club and was considered widely as one of the best defensive midfielders of the game.

He sat deep in the midfield mostly near the defensive line, as he was tasked to break plays, anticipate counter-attacks, and make sure that their opponents do not get in an advanced position. He did his job very well, but Sarri’s arrival meant he needed to change his position.

This goes to show just how talented Kante is and how smart Sarri is in coaching. Kante was given a more advanced role as he links up with offensive players to try and make intelligent runs to threaten and score.

Sarri slotted in Jorginho in Kante’s former position and the partnership in the midfield has worked wonderfully for Chelsea. Kante doesn’t look uncomfortable at all in the new style of play he needed to adapt to which shows his versatility that goes well with his belief in the new coach.