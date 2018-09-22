Cahill set to ask for move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has indicated he will ask for a transfer if he continues to be left out of the first team.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to take the field under new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

He hopes the club will not stand in his way if he decides to leave in January.

“I don’t want to jump the gun, but as things stand at this time, probably, yes,” Cahill told media when asked if he could leave the club. “I’m not a guy who is willing to accept not playing. It’s all about playing.

“Your career’s short enough as it is. I’ve got maximum respect for everybody here at the football club, for the fans and all the players. But sometimes you have to make tough decisions to keep your career going forward.

“As it is now, I’m not really enjoying things. Having been a big part of things for seven years and played a huge part, not just a squad player, I’m definitely finding it difficult this year to deal with that situation.”

Cahill, who was captain under Sarri’s predecessor Antonio Conte, joined Chelsea in January 2012 and went on to win every major club honour with the Blues, including the 2012 Champions League. He was captain for their 2016-17 Premier League-winning campaign and for May’s FA Cup success.

Sarri made five changes for Thursday’s Europa League win against PAOK Salonika, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen starting in the centre of defence. Cahill remained on the substitutes’ bench.

Chelsea let goalkeeper Petr Cech move to rivals Arsenal three years ago, taking into consideration his years of service and desire to play first-team football, and Cahill is hoping the club will be prepared to give him similar treatment.

“I think with Pete they saw he wasn’t getting the game time he would have liked and they rewarded his professionalism and his attitude by letting him go and get first-team football,” Cahill said.

“He could easily have played any moment. He just wanted to … continue playing week-in, week-out. That’s why I used that as an example. I feel I’m in a similar situation.”