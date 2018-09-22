Preview: Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool will be aiming to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season on Saturday when they host a Southampton side struggling for consistency.

Date: 22 September 2018

Game week 6

Kick-off: 16H00 (GMT+2)

Venue: Anfield

Referee: P. Tierney

Assistants: D. Cann, M. McDonough

Fourth official: L. Mason

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 85 41 21 23

Southampton 85 23 21 41

Previous encounter:

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool 11/02/18 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorers: R. Firmino (6′), M. Salah (42′)

Players to watch:

Roberto Firmino came off the bench against PSG in midweek, after recovering from an eye injury, and produced the winning goal in stoppage-time. The Brazilian is expected to start and will be looking to add to his two Premier League goals.

Southampton striker Charlie Austin could be given a rare start with Danny Ings unavailable. The 29-year-old has only started two games thus far and is yet to score in the league this season, but he will no doubt be determined to prove his worth at Anfield.

Team form and manager quotes:

Jurgen Klopp’s charges have kicked off their season in style by winning five league games before a 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The Reds come into the game having beaten Brighton, Leicester City, and Tottenham in their last three top-flight fixtures, which has put them second in the standings, level on points with leaders Chelsea.

Asked if his team will be ready after playing in the Champions League on Tuesday, Klopp told the press: “It will not be a problem focus-wise, I am pretty sure. The people make a difference. We must show we can switch between competitions.

“This league doesn’t wait for you. If you want to be near the top, you have to win from the first game.

“It’s not important what we did last year. Nobody is tired at the moment. We will be ready for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Saints have struggled to find their form on a consistent basis. They drew against Burnley in the Premier League opener and followed it up with consecutive defeats, to Everton and Leicester.

Mark Hughes’ men recorded their first win of the campaign when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park, but were then held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton at home on Monday.

Asked about missing striker Danny Ings for the clash, as he can’t play against his parent club, Hughes told the press: “Danny had a bit of a fragmented pre-season with an injury before he joined us, an issue with his foot, so he has not really had good solid weeks of training leading up to games, but that will come.

“Ideally we would have preferred him to play this week, but it means we will be able to get good work into him during the time he is not available. This time next week, he will be raring to go again.”

Team news:

Liverpool are expected to be without the services of Dejan Lovren, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Adam Lallana.

Klopp on Lovren: "Dejan is close and looks really fit. He's not in the squad for #LIVSOU."https://t.co/2ELPLS2IuN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2018

Southampton are at full strength, aside from striker Danny Ings, who will be unavailable to play against his parent club.