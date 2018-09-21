Preview: Manchester United v Wolves

Manchester United will be targeting their third consecutive Premier League victory on Saturday, when they host a Wolves side with the same goal in mind.

Premier League

Date: 22 September 2018

Game week 6

Kick-off: 16H00 (GMT+2), 22H00 HKT

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: K. Friend

Assistants: A. Holmes, S. Beck

Fourth official: C. Pawson

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester United 81 39 13 29

Wolves 81 29 13 39

"[Diogo] Dalot will not play tomorrow but he will play on Tuesday against Derby in the Carabao Cup," says Jose. "I want him in this process of adaptation. I want him to play totally fresh." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UUf90elXiV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 21, 2018

Previous encounter:

Wolves 0-5 Manchester United 18/03/12 (Premier League)

Manchester United goalscorers: J. Evans (21′), A. Valencia (43′), D. Welbeck (45’+1), J. Hernandez (56′, 61′)

Players to watch:

Paul Pogba seems to have found some form recently, having scored two goals against Young Boys in midweek, and will once again be an important figure for United in midfield. Star striker Romelu Lukaku will also be looking to add to his four goals in five games.

Wolves have pace out wide in the form of Adama Traore, who could cause the United left-back real problems. The former Middlesbrough winger has scored one goal in his four Premier League appearances thus far.

Team form and manager quotes:

After an underwhelming start to the season, which included defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, United appear to have turned the corner with two wins on the bounce in the league.

Jose Mourinho’s charges beat Burnley and Watford, both away from home, and followed it up with a win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Speaking about the short turnaround after facing Young Boys in Switzerland in midweek, Mourinho told the press: “The two days in between [games] are hard. When you have three days, it’s much easier and you have one day to work tactically.

“When you have two days, it’s much, much, much more difficult because everything is about recovering from the match and then preparing for the next one. But the team is finding stability and confidence levels are important. We’re back at home after three away wins, and I think the atmosphere will be very positive for us. We know it’s going to be difficult but we are confident.”

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers have gone through a similar period. They lost one and drew two of their opening three league games before beating Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

In their last two Premier League outings, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side ground out 1-0 wins against West Ham United and Burnley to move up to ninth position in the standings.

Nuno was the second-choice goalkeeper for Porto between 2002 and 2004, which is when Jose Mourinho famously lifted the Champions League trophy with the Portuguese side.

Asked about playing under Mourinho, he said: “I learned a lot off him. In that moment we had a group of players who, with the way that Mourinho manages, made us believe it was possible to do what we did as a squad.

“We won everything and it was fantastic.”

Team news:

United are still without Marcus Rashford, who serves the second game of his three-match suspension, while Nemanja Matic is also sidelined after seeing red at Watford.

Wolves should be at full strength for the clash.