Preview: Arsenal v Everton

A resurgent Arsenal have the chance to continue their good progress under manager Unai Emery when they face an unpredictable Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Premier League

Date: 23 September 2018

Game week 6

Kick-off: 17:00 (GMT+2), 23:00 HKT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: J. Moss

Assistants: L. Betts, H. Lennard

Fourth official: R. East

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 198 100 42 56

Everton 198 56 42 100

Previous encounter:

Arsenal 5-1 Everton 03/02/2018 (Premier League)

Arsenal scorers: A. Ramsey (6′, 19′, 74′), L. Koscielny (14′) , P. Aubameyang (37′)

Everton scorer: D. Calvert-Lewin (64′)

Players to watch:

After his slow start to the season Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be hungry to prove he still remains one of the deadliest strikers in world football. Aubameyang has managed just one goal in five EPL appearances in 2018/19, but netted a brace in the 4-2 defeat of Vorskla in the Europa League on Thursday, and the Gabon forward will no doubt be highly motivated to test a suspect Everton defence.

England number one Jordan Pickford will be under pressure at the Emirates on Sunday especially due to the fact his form has not been convincing in this campaign. In the 3-1 loss to West Ham, the 24-year-old produced a howler which led to a goal for the Hammers. How he stands up against Aubameyang and company could be key.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Gunners have won three in a row in the EPL under Emery which includes two hard fought away wins over Cardiff City and Newcastle United.

It appears the Spaniard’s more combative style of play is reaping rewards in the British capital, a characteristic that the former Paris Saint-Germain boss perhaps deserve plenty of credit for.

The 46-year-old has since emphasised that his focus is on the Premier League, and that he considers commitments in the Europa League of less importance.

He said: “The Premier League is the first competition because it’s giving us a big responsibility, maybe bigger than the others, in the season. There are 38 matches, so your first analysis is like this.”

Meanwhile, the Toffees have started the campaign largely in positive fashion overall with six points from their opening five matches under manager Marco Silva.

However, a home defeat to West Ham last weekend has put the cat amongst the pigeons on Merseyside. Nonetheless, Silva insists his team are a work in progress and he is still in the process of strengthening.

He said: “Of course, when we looked at our squad and we analysed everything, we did our job and straight away I put on the table my targets.

“When we start working with our players you can sometimes change your analysis once you start working with the players in pre-season.

“But it was clear what our targets were and the positions we need to strengthen.”

Team news:

Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Carl Jenkinson (ankle), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (small leg fracture) and Sead Kolasinac (knee) all remain out with long term injuries. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno could keep his place in the starting line-up after playing against Vorskla.

Seamus Coleman is doubtful for the visitors which means Jonjoe Kenny is likely to start at right-back. Yerry Mina is also struggling with an injury concern and is unlikely to feature. Richarlison is set for a return after serving a suspension.