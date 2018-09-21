Walcott explains reason for Arsenal exit

Theo Walcott has revealed he fell out of love with football while at Arsenal but is loving his time on Merseyside with Everton.

The former England international has two goals in five games for the Toffees this season, and one assist after leaving the Gunners in the January transfer window.

After 12 years at Arsenal, with 108 goals in 397 appearances, the 29-year-old was unsettled with the amount of time he spent on the bench and needed a fresh start.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Southampton youngster revealed that he is loving life again, under Marco Silva this season.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, I fell out of love with football for a little bit. Because I had some good performances, but then just didn’t get the chance to play on.

“Scoring over 100 goals for Arsenal is a great achievement for me personally, and then just the last year-and-a-half was tough, I can’t lie. It was really tough, not being able to get into the team, being in and out.”

He added: “I just felt I wanted to get the excitement of football again. I didn’t feel like it was going to be at Arsenal then.”

Walcott was signed by Sam Alladyce, who was replaced by Silva after saving the club from relegation.

The player continued: “Sam at the time got in contact, and I felt “yeah, this is the right move for me”. I got the buzz and enjoyment back, and I couldn’t be in a happier place to be honest, I’m playing football with a smile on my face. I just love football again.”

“[Leaving] was tough, it really was, I can’t lie. When you’re used to something for so long it’s a difficult decision, but I felt like it was the right one for me.”