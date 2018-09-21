Argentina striker Sergio Aguero who scripted arguably the greatest moment in Manchester City’s history with a dramatic Premier League-clinging stoppage-time goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 has signed a one-year contract extension — one that will give him the opportunity to make it a decade-long stay at the club where he is revered.

Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year extension to his contract with the reigning Premier League champions on Friday keeping him at the Etihad till 2021.

The Argentine signed for the English club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and had a deal which was set to expire in the summer of 2020. But Aguero inking the new agreement means he would have spent a decade at the club when the new deal expires.

“I am happy for this additional year,” Aguero said after signing the new contract. “My idea was to be here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires. Hopefully, that’s going to happen. This was the main reason I signed,” he said.

The 30-year-old has 204 goals in 299 appearances for City and has helped the club win three Premier League titles, three League Cups and two Community Shields over the last seven years. He has also nine Premier League hat-tricks to his name — only two behind the legendary Alan Shearer who holds the record.

“I’m very happy because they have treated me very well since the first day I got here. I’m very happy with everything that involves the club, my teammates, the staff and the management team,” said the striker.

City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said the club was delighted that Aguero was extending his stay with them. “He has been so important to this club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we want to achieve in the coming years,” the former Barcelona forward said.

“We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our Club for so many years and I’m sure our supporters will be thrilled with this news,” added Begiristain.

Aguero has already scored five goals and assisted a further two in six games this season as City look to defend their league title as well as go further in Europe. Aguero was a substitute as his side went down to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League the other night, but he is confident they have what it takes to have a good season.

“We have a good team, we need to be focused and if we are at 100 per cent, we have lots of chances to do great things,” the forward said. Citizens will now face Cardiff City away at Wales on Saturday.