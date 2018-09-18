Eriksen: People expect miracles from Kane

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has voiced his support for striker Harry Kane, stating that people have unrealistic expectations of him.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

Kane has failed to find the back of the net in his last four competitive games. He drew blanks against Watford and Liverpool in his last two Premier League outings, after goalless appearances for England.

Some have suggested that the 25-year-old has underperformed despite scoring twice in five league games this season, but Eriksen says the criticism is unfair.

“Everyone expects him to score three goals every game,” Eriksen told the Independent.

“As a team we know we have to feed him, but in a team that is losing it is very difficult to score goals, even one that keeps creating chances.

“I know Harry wants to score more, and so do the rest of the team. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who is scoring and who is not scoring. It’s about winning games.”