Hughes: Brighton penalty was soft

Southampton manager Mark Hughes was left frustrated after a penalty which he felt was “soft” led to Brighton and Hove Albion snatching a point off his side.

The two teams faced off at St. Mary’s on Monday night and the hosts looked set for victory after goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Danny Ings put them 2-0 up 65 minutes in.

However, Shane Duffy pulled one back for Brighton just two minutes after Saints doubled their lead. Then, he won a penalty for a challenge from James Ward-Prowse, which Glenn Murray converted in stoppage time.

🎥 Watch as a disappointed Mark Hughes gives his reaction to #SaintsFC's 2-2 draw with #BHAFC in the #PL: pic.twitter.com/ZK7r1fswUq — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 17, 2018

“As always, I question the penalty decision because I thought it was a little bit soft,” Hughes reflected, according to Sky Sports.

“I don’t think there was too much contact and I think the guy has thrown himself to the floor.

“The referee [Anthony Taylor] has deemed that worthy of a penalty.

“We are disappointed. We got ourselves into a winning position — a deserved one, I felt for the efforts up to the penalty we had — and we were quite comfortable.

“We needed just to keep that two-goal cushion for a little bit longer than we were able to and then, as the half progressed, we maybe got a little bit anxious to protect what we had.

“Clearly they were going to throw balls into our box and hope something broke for them.

“Credit to them. They had a real go in the second half and they had to. They had nothing to lose and were taking chances and they got their reward.”

Southampton will face a tricky test in their next fixture as they take on Liverpool, who so far have a perfect 15 points from five games, at Anfield on Saturday.