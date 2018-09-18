Wilshere out for six weeks after surgery

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss up to six weeks after having surgery on an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Arsenal in the summer, underwent the operation in London on Monday after spraining an ankle in training last week.

Wilshere started West Ham’s first three games of the season, but was taken off during the 1-0 loss to Wolves and missed out as West Ham won their first game of the season at Everton on Sunday.

Good luck to the boys today! Lets do this lads ⚒⚒⚒ @westham pic.twitter.com/w89jsv86Sz — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) September 16, 2018

It’s the latest injury setback for a player who struggled with injuries constantly during his time with Arsenal.

When he signed, the West Ham board initially wanted to offer him a one-year deal over fitness concerns, although he eventually secured a three-year contract after Pellegrini pleaded his case.

West Ham’s head of medical Richard Collinge said the procedure had gone as planned: “We envisage he will only need a relatively short period of rest and will then start his rehabilitation.”

“Jack is focused and determined to get back training and playing as soon as possible,” he added.