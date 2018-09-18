Seagulls snatch late point at St Mary’s

Brighton picked up a rare point on the road as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Southampton at St Mary’s on Monday.

Southampton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

Hojbjerg (35′) rocket breaks deadlock

Ings (65′) converts penalty after being fouled

Duffy (67′) heads home free-kick

Murray (90′) rescues dramatic point

Match Summary

Chris Hughton’s side were second best in the first half and went into the break 1-0 down, courtesy of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s long-range stunner.

They looked to be heading for a third defeat of the season when Danny Ings scored from the penalty spot on 65 minutes, but Shane Duffy swiftly pulled one back before Glenn Murray rescued a late point with a spot-kick of his own.

Full Report

Southampton bossed the first half as Brighton struggled to get a foothold in the game. Matty Ryan was called into action as early as the seventh minute to keep out Cedric’s header from Nathan Redmond’s cross on the left.

The visitors survived a goalmouth scramble in the 21st minute when Hojbjerg headed a deep corner back into the danger area and Wesley Hoedt lifted the ball over on the stretch at the right post after Ings’ initial shot was blocked.

Mohammed Elyounoussi spurned a glorious opportunity to open the scoring six minutes later as he escaped his marker at the back post to steer a header wide from Redmond’s cross on the left.

Matt Le Tissier was in attendance at the ground alongside England manager Gareth Southgate, and the Saints legend would have been proud of Hojbjerg’s strike on 35 minutes which broke the deadlock.

The Dane picked up a loose ball in space and took one touch before drilling a low effort into the bottom-left corner of the net from 30 yards out.

Albion offered nothing in attack during the opening stanza, but they improved markedly in the second half and Davy Propper should have done better when he planted a header wide of the near post from Martin Montoya’s floated cross on the right in the 51st minute.

Alex McCarthy was finally tested moments later as he parried away Anthony Knockaert’s fierce shot from 19 yards out, while at the other end Shane Long passed up a good chance when Ings sent him clear with an aerial pass on 55 minutes, but the striker toed the ball out as he looked to go past Ryan.

Ings earned and scored a penalty on 65 minutes to seemingly put Mark Hughes’ men in command. The forward was clipped from behind by Gaetan Bong as he drove into the box, and he picked himself up to slot past Ryan from 12 yards out.

However, the Seagulls were back in the contest just two minutes later as Duffy guided a header beyond McCarthy from a free-kick on the right.

The Saints came under increasing pressure in the closing stages, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh flicking the ball wide at the near post from Knockaert’s fizzed cross on the left in the 80th minute, before Jurgen Locadia forced McCarthy into a sharp save with a header from an 89th-minute corner.

Ryan had presented Manolo Gabbiadini with a chance to punish his poor clearance just moments earlier, but the substitute failed to find an open net from 45 yards out.

Brighton’s efforts paid off at the death when James Ward-Prowse nudged Duffy in the back at a corner to concede a penalty, which Murray converted down the middle to snatch a dramatic equaliser.

Ryan Bertrand had an opportunity to win it for the hosts in stoppage time, but Ryan got across to push his curling free-kick away.