Silva: I have more confidence this season

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva says his second season at the club was always going to be more comfortable for him, after getting the chance to settle in.

The 24-year-old signed for the Citizens from AS Monaco in July last year but only started 15 Premier League games. However, he has since established himself in the team and has started four out of the club’s five league games this campaign – also scoring a goal.

“The second season is always easier than the first one. When you change it’s always more difficult. You have to adapt to the way your team plays, you have to adapt to your team-mates, to the league, to the referees,” he told the press.

“Obviously I have more confidence, I feel better with the team and I hope I can do better than last season.

“I’m happy because I’m helping the team and that I’m feeling well, I just hope that I can continue this way.

“I can play either in the centre or wide, I can do whatever the manager thinks is best for the team. It depends on the games, I feel comfortable both ways.

“It was a great start for them [Chelsea and Liverpool], for us as well even though we drew one game.

“It’s still the beginning, a lot of games to play, we’ll see what happens but we want to try and win the Premier League.”