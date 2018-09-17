Premier League |

Kane: I’m not tired, I feel sharp

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has rubbished claims that he is struggling with fatigue and says he is targeting a couple of goals against Inter on Tuesday.

The England captain has scored two goals in his first five games of the season and was kept quiet in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

It has been suggested that the 25-year-old is not quite at the peak of his powers, after a taxing 2018 World Cup campaign, but he maintains he is feeling sharp despite the slow start.

“People are always going to look for stuff, especially when you are a big part of the team and someone who is there to get the goals,” he told UK newspapers.

“As a team we can all do better and as the striker you get spoken about more, but I feel sharp and fit and if I wasn’t the manager would not be picking me.

“He believes in me, I believe in myself and hopefully I can score a couple of goals on Tuesday and it will be put to bed.”

Spurs will travel to Italy to take on Inter in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

