Sarri tips Hazard for EPL Golden Boot

Maurizio Sarri believes Eden Hazard can win the Golden Boot, and said he has told the Belgian international that he can score 40 goals this season.

Hazard took his tally to five in five on Saturday as he scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Cardiff.

Last season, Liverpool’s Mo Salah won the coveted trophy with 32 Premier League goals, while Harry Kane was second with 30.

The most Hazard has managed in a league season to date was 20 goals for Lille in the 2011/12 Ligue 1 campaign, but the Italian says that Hazard can do much better than that this season.

Asked whether the 27-year old could win the Golden Boot, Sarri replied: “I think so. We spoke yesterday and I told him he can score 40 goals. He has to improve some things, but he can do it.”

Quizzed on if Hazard agreed with him, Sarri said: “If you have seen Saturday’s match, then I think so.”

Although Chelsea were comfortable winners Cardiff caused them some problems at the back, and Sarri was quick to agree with Neil Warnock’s assessment that the Blues could struggle defensively against some of the top sides

“I think he is right, because we are very dangerous in the defensive phase, we need to improve there,” he said.

“But I think we can do it. I think it’s normal that in this period we have some defensive problems. We can cope with the problems with the quality in the offensive phase, but not in the defensive phase.

“I have to organise better the defensive phase and the players have to understand that.

“I think my opinion in this moment, two teams, Liverpool and Manchester City are better than us. We have to improve step by step.

“My target is to become the best team in England in one year, 18 months. That’s the target.”