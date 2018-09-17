Dominant Wolves edge Clarets

Wolves continued their impressive start to the Premier League season as they dominated Burnley in a 1-0 win at Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves 1 Burnley 0

Hart makes a string of good saves

Jimenez (61′) finally opens scoring

Bonatini squanders four good chances

Clarets remain second from bottom

Match Summary

Nuno’s side created a whole host of chances against the struggling Clarets, who were on the back foot virtually from the start, but only lost to a solitary goal from Raul Jimenez in the second half.

Full Report

Wolves caused Burnley all sorts of problems in the first half, but found Joe Hart in fine fettle. The England international was called into action as early as the fourth minute to gather a tame 20-yard shot from Diogo Jota.

Hart had to be alert six minutes later when Helder Costa’s left-footed cross from the right almost landed at the feet of Willy Boly, but the keeper got down to parry the ball away from danger.

The visitors hardly had a look-in on goal, although Ashley Barnes managed to draw a routine save out of Rui Patricio on 17 minutes with a left-footed shot from 16 yards out on the left, before Phil Bardsley fired over from 25 yards out five minutes later after bringing a clearance under control and switching the ball onto his left foot.

Hart was kept busy around the half-hour mark as he pulled off a superb reaction save to prevent Jimenez from converting Jota’s cutback from the left, before denying Matt Doherty from close range following Ruben Neves’ floated cross to the back post.

Jimenez tested the visiting shot-stopper again on 34 minutes with a header from Jonny’s cross on the left, while the final chance of the half saw Boly just clear the bar with a volley from 16 yards out after a 44th-minute corner dropped at his feet.

A mistake from Bardsley nearly let the hosts in on 46 minutes as Jota pounced on his poor backpass and squared for Jimenez, whose first-time shot from 15 yards out flew over the bar.

Neves then went close with a dipping strike from 25 yards out that was palmed behind by Hart on 58 minutes, before Jota lashed an effort just wide of the near post from the edge of the box on the right moments later.

However, the Black Country club finally made the breakthrough on 61 minutes when Costa played in Doherty on the right and his cutback was steered in off the left post by Jimenez from 12 yards out.

Costa threatened to double their lead four minutes later, but got under his attempt from Jota’s square pass, while at the other end Matej Vydra flashed a volley across the face of goal from a tight angle on the right in the 67th minute.

Adama Traore forced Hart into a save at his near post on 71 minutes after swapping passes with Jimenez on the right, before Doherty skewed a first-time shot wide of the left post from 12 yards out following good link-up play with the Mexican forward.

Leo Bonatini failed to trouble Hart with a low strike on the turn that flew wide of the right post on 81 minutes, but the substitute hit the target a minute later, only for James Tarkowski to make a clearance on the line.

Bonatini squandered two gilt-edged chances in stoppage time after good work from Traore on both occasions. First the Brazilian blasted over from 14 yards out and then missed the target again from just eight yards out with the goal at his mercy.