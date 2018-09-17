Hammers register first win under Pellegrini

West Ham gave manager Manuel Pellegrini the perfect birthday present on Sunday as they beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park to get on the board for the season.

Everton 1 West Ham 3

Yarmolenko (11′, 31′) bags first-half brace

Sigurdsson (45′) scores with a fine header

Arnautovic (61′) beats Pickford on the slide

Niasse (84′) hits woodwork from close range

Match Summary

A brace from Andriy Yarmolenko in his first start put the Hammers in control at the break, although Gylfi Sigurdsson’s header just before half-time gave Marco Silva’s side in the game.

However, Marko Arnautovic capped off a Man-of-the-Match display to seal a first win for Pellegrini on his 65th birthday.

Full Report

Everton made a bright start as they moved the ball around with purpose, but aside from Lucas Digne’s ambitious long-range effort that flew high and wide in the second minute, West Ham kept them quiet.

Instead it was the visitors who broke the deadlock against the run of play on 11 minutes when Idrissa Gueye put his team in trouble with a risky pass. Pedro Obiang released Arnautovic with an aerial pass and the Austrian squared cleverly for Yarmolenko, who lifted the ball over Jordan Pickford from eight yards out.

Issa Diop did well to meet a free-kick routine on the stretch in the 17 minute and force a save out of Pickford, while at the other end Cenk Tosun directed a header straight at Lukasz Fabianski from Digne’s brilliant cross on the left eight minutes later.

Gueye shook off Mark Noble moments later with a quick turn to open up space for a shot from 28 yards out that he dragged to the left of the target, but another mistake from the Merseysiders led to a second goal on 31 minutes.

Yarmolenko picked up a loose ball from Pickford’s poor pass and advanced into the box before curling a shot into the left corner of the net from 17 yards out.

Fabianski was alert to the danger five minutes later as he tipped over Theo Walcott’s miscued cross from the right, before the getting down to his right to save Tosun’s low strike from just inside the area after Yarmolenko was dispossessed on the left.

Digne drew a more comfortable out of Fabianski with a low free-kick on the right in the 41st minute, but there was nothing the Polish keeper could do to prevent Sigurdsson from scoring just before half-time.

The Toffees switched play nicely from left to right and Jonjoe Kenny’s cross was buried by Sigurdsson with a powerful header.

Obiang could only blaze wide of the near post on 50 minutes after Felipe Anderson’s neat flick set him up on the left, although Arnautovic restored the Hammers’ two-goal cushion 11 minutes later. The striker linked up well with Obiang before converting the midfielder’s pass on the slide from 10 yards out.

Tosun should perhaps have done better on 66 minutes when he blazed over on the turn from eight yards out on the left, while substitute Oumar Niasse somehow hit the crossbar from close range after connecting with Digne’s fizzed cross from the left six minutes from time.

The east Londoners deserved their win, though, as they climbed off the foot of the table to move out of the relegation zone.