Mourinho: We should’ve finished Watford off

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits the 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday should have been far more comfortable.

First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling secured a second successive victory for the Red Devils in the Premier League, although they failed to keep a clean sheet.

The Hornets came back into the contest after the restart and halved the deficit through Andre Gray on 65 minutes to make life difficult for United, who had Nemanja Matic sent off in the final minute.

Mourinho expressed frustration that his side were unable to kill the hosts off in the opening 45 minutes, but could not fault their attitude on the day.

“I’m very happy with the points, I’m very happy with the spirit. I am very happy with something that represents for me the spirit of the team, which is Lukaku’s sliding tackle after 50 metres running back to help the team,” he told BT Sport.

“But I feel a bit frustrated because we had everything in the first half to kill the game. I think if we played the second half in the way we played the last bit of the first we would be in this moment with a completely different result, and without the last 10 minutes.

“But no, in the beginning of the second half we let the game go down in intensity, we stopped to be aggressive with and without the ball. We gave them the chance to be reborn and score a goal and give us a difficult match.”