Gunners make it three wins on the spin

Arsenal recovered from a slow start as they beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 2

No shots on target in first half

Xhaka (49′) scores with fine free-kick

Ozil (58′) produces composed finish

Clark (90′) heads home at back post

Match Summary

Chances were at a premium in the first half, but Unai Emery’s side picked up their game in the second stanza and scored twice in the space of nine minutes through Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil.

Ciaran Clark denied Petr Cech a first clean sheet of the season with a late header, although the Gunners held on for all three points.

To those of you who made the 300-mile trip to St James’ Park… To all of you who followed the game online… Thank you for your support during #NEWARS 👏 pic.twitter.com/H7hl4Qt3Lj — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 15 September 2018

Full Report

Newcastle made a bright start and found plenty of space down both flanks to win four corners inside the opening 15 minutes to put Arsenal under early pressure.

The visitors enjoyed more possession in the first half but failed to make it count, with both teams lacking quality in the final third.

There were no attempts on target in the opening 45 minutes, although Cech felt he needed to save Jacob Murphy’s diving header from an angle on the left after a 21st-minute corner had been recycled.

Alexandre Lacazette could only find the side-netting from a narrow angle on the left four minutes later after a free-kick found its way to the back post.

The Gunners got their act together after the restart and broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half, with Xhaka curling a free-kick past Martin Dubravka from 25 yards out.

Ozil doubled their lead nine minutes with a side-footed finish from 17 yards out after Lacazette’s initial shot had been blocked.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to test Dubravka from seven yards out after Lacazette played him into space on the left, while Lucas Torreira skied a first-time effort from 19 yards out after being teed up by Ozil on 71 minutes.

Danny Welbeck squandered a promising counter in the final minute as he fired into the side-netting from a tight angle on the right after being sent clear by Lacazette, but the Tynesiders pulled one back in stoppage time when Clark popped up at the back post to score with a free header.