Sane strikes as Man City beat Fulham

Goals from Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling saw Manchester City outclass Fulham 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City 3 Fulham 0

Sane opens scoring

Silva adds second

Sterling makes it three

Mitrovic denied by Ederson

Match summary

Leroy Sane opened the scoring in just the second minute as he swept home a cross from Fernandinho before David Silva added a second in the 21st minute.

Raheem Sterling then bagged the reigning Champions’ third goal just 98 seconds into the second half after Sergio Aguero made a great run down the right flank before finding the England winger who finished easily.

Full report

Fulham had a positive start before a terrible touch from Jean Seri allowed Fernandinho to drive towards the left side of the box unopposed. The Brazilian looked up an squared the ball to Sane who had the easiest of finishes as City took the lead within the first two minutes.

Just 15 minutes in, Sterling made a great break down the right flank and with just the goalkeeper to beat, Marcus Bettinelli managed to get a vital touch with his leg which forced the shot up and off the crossbar.

It was David Silva who added the second goal for the hosts in the 21st minute. Sergio Aguero tried to hit Bernardo Silva’s cross first time and the deflection fell to Silva who hit home to mark his 350th appearance for City with a goal.

Andre Schurrle made a good break for Fulham just after the half-hour mark and delivered a dangerous looking cross, but Ederson was alert to the danger and got out to palm clear.

Ederson then denied Schurrle with a great save 10 minutes later before a good counter attack from the resultant corner saw Sane test Bettinelli who was up to the task.

Sane then thought he had his second of the match as he finished off a good flick-on by Aguero, but the linesmen’s flag was up for offside and the home side had to settle for a two-goal lead at the break.

City started the second half in the same fashion as the first as Sterling tapped in a fantastic cross from Aguero following a surging run from the Argentine striker which put City three goals ahead.