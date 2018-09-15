Liverpool hold off Spurs to maintain perfect start

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the 2018/19 Premier League season by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham 1 Liverpool 2

Firmino (1′) ruled off with early goal

Salah (21′) goes wide

Wijnaldum (39′) breaks deadlock

Firmino (53′) doubles the lead

Lamela (93′) pulls one back for Tottenham

Match summary



Liverpool took control of the game from the word go and scored as early as the first minute of the match through Roberto Firmino, although it was ruled out for offside.

The Reds’ dominance in the match finally paid off as Georginio Wijnaldum put his side ahead in the 39th minute after Tottenham failed to clear their lines from a corner kick played by James Milner.

Firmino then had his goal with 53 minutes play to all but seal the result, with Erik Lamela netting a late consolation.

Five out of five for the Reds. 👌🙌 pic.twitter.com/jkgKOQXbb1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 15, 2018

Full report

The Premier League Leaders enjoyed a lot of dominance from the opening minutes of the game with Firmino in the thick of things. Tottenham were very erratic at the back and struggled to deal with the pace of the Liverpool attackers.

Firmino found the back of the net very early in the game, but his effort was ruled out for offside. The Brazilian striker had another good opportunity two minutes later, but Toby Alderweired made a good block to stop his powerful shot.

The visitors continued to dominate the game and should have broken the deadlock in the 21st minute after Mohammed Salah found himself one-on-one with Michel Vorm, in goal in the absence of injured Hugo Lloris.

The Dutch goalkeeper made a good save to deny the Egyptian, who lacked composure on the day.

Tottenham had their first attempt on goal in the 27th minute, but a free-kick from Christian Eriksen was not strong enough to get the better of Alisson.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 39th minute as the visitors failed to clear their lines and with Wijnaldum heading home inside the penalty box.

In the second half, it was once again all Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side continued to enjoy more ball possession, but lacked composure to increase their lead.

Vorm made a good save to deny Sadio Mane in the 48th minute before Lucas Moura also squandered a good chance to get his team back into the game after he was played in by a long ball from Eriksen, who had a good game for the visitors.

Firmino, who had been a threat the whole match, doubled the lead for Liverpool in the 54th minute for a comfortable 2-0 after the good work by Mane down the left flank.

54' Lovely stuff from Robertson and Mane in the build-up. Firmino slots it home. 0-2#TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/GjOTAdvwci — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 15, 2018

The Reds had another great opportunity to make it 3-0 in the 62nd minute, but Vorm once again made a good save to deny Naby Keita a goal.

Lamela scored a consolation goal with a beautiful volley after he found himself unmarked inside the box to give Liverpool a scare in the dying minutes of the game.

However, the goal seemed to have come too late in the match as Liverpool held on to win the match 2-1.