Cech ‘lucky’ not to be punished for mistakes

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech accepts he needs to improve with the ball at his feet after ‘getting away’ with a few mistakes in the opening month of the season.

New Gunners head coach Unai Emery has kept faith with Cech for the first four Premier League matches, despite Bernd Leno being signed from Bayer Leverkusen during the recent transfer window.

Emery wants the team to build from the back, but Cech has looked uncomfortable in possession inside his own area and was guilty of numerous stray passes against Manchester City and Cardiff.

The 36-year-old wasn’t punished for any of his errors, though, and admits he has to work of that side of his game, with the knowledge that Leno is waiting in the wings.

“Everyone picked up on two passes against Manchester City and Cardiff,” Cech told Sky Sports. “Obviously, from that number of passes, you can make a mistake. I try not to make a mistake. That’s clear and obvious.

“You want to use the goalkeeper as an advantage as a spare man. I am not happy with these two passes. We got away with it at Cardiff but I think my overall game has been strong.

“If the team wins and from your mistake nothing happens it’s a good way to realise you have to be more precise next time.

“I’m lucky nothing bad happened. I know that everyone will be waiting for the next mistake and trying to put more pressure but that’s the way it goes. Playing in goal in the Premier League you play with lots of pressure.”